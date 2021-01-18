MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLASSIC.COM released their 2020 statistics for the classic and collector car auction market. Not surprisingly, given the pandemic, the market was down 10% at $1.3 billion* in sales for the year, but, with the exception of August, the second half points to a very exciting 2021: Q4'20 alone was up over 50% from Q4'19, and December 2020 was up 129% over December 2019. Full stats can be seen at https://www.classic.com/stats/2020/.
Classic and Collector Car
Auction Market Stats
2020
2019
Change
Dollar Volume
$1.3b
$1.4b
-10%
Listings
38,071
38,030
-
Listings Sold
26,315
26,884
-2%
Sell Through
69%
71%
-10%
Top Sale
$14.8m
$19.8m
-25%
Average Sale
$49,526
$53,756
-10%
In terms of models, the Porsche 911 takes the top position with 11% growth for the year, followed by the Chevrolet Corvette with an 11% drop in gross sales. The Ford GT was a big winner for the year with 78% growth in sales, as was the BMW 3-series with 87% growth in sales, driven by increasing interest in the E46 BMW M3, among other variants.
Top 10 Models
Dollar Volume
Average Sale Price
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
$104.5m
$94.2m
+11%
$73,137
$79,598
-8%
$75.1m
$84.2m
-11%
$57,266
$55,798
+3%
$40.1m
$42.3m
-5%
$43,422
$39,181
+11%
$35.9m
$34.2m
+5%
$46,786
$45,584
+3%
$32.6m
$39.0m
-16%
$48,319
$45,586
+6%
$30.9m
$20.5m
+51%
$117,565
$99,429
+18%
$29.1m
$16.4m
+78%
$469,498
$454,557
+3%
$19.1m
$19.9m
-4%
$56,377
$50,612
+11%
$15.9m
$8.5m
+87%
$24,519
$19,888
+23%
$15.2m
$14.0m
+9%
$26,732
$23,907
+12%
The number of re-listings of cars previously sold at auction increased during the second half of the year. The top flip for 2020 goes to a 1967 Toyota 2000GT which sold for $912,000. The top flop was a 2017 Ford GT that lost $847,500 in less than 2 years, with only 8 miles driven between the 2 sales.
Top Auction "Flips"
Net Gain from
Time since
Previous Sale
$362,500
2 years, 1 month, 29 days
$324,500
1 year, 11 months, 29 days
$236,000
2 years, 11 months, 26 days
$155,000
3 years, 7 months, 21 days
$130,250
4 years, 1 month, 19 days
About this data
The data on CLASSIC.COM is compiled from publicly available listings from the leading online and off-line auction sales around the world. Market statistics include sales reported in US Dollars only. For a complete list of data sources, learn more at classic.com/about.
About CLASSIC.COM
CLASSIC.COM is the search engine and analytics platform for the classic car industry. We empower classic car buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts with insights based on deep data – including market values, price comparisons, auction alerts and more. View market statistics for the classic car industry at classic.com/stats and follow your favorite market at classic.com/markets.
