WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its 10 Years of Impact celebration, the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) has launched its redesigned website. CCA's site, now at CleanCooking.org, will continue to serve as the go-to resource for the latest news, investments, funding opportunities, jobs, and research related to clean cooking, while featuring an enhanced, user-friendly design and new assets.
To mark the launch, CCA has released new content, such as: highlights from the recent "A Conversation on Clean Cooking," with Secretary Hillary Clinton, the World Resources Institute's Wanjira Mathai, and CCA's CEO Dymphna van der Lans; an interview with Sistema.bio's CEO Alex Eaton, as part of CCA's Leadership Series; and an updated look at the effects of indoor air pollution on childhood pneumonia.
The website showcases new engagement areas, such as "What is Clean Cooking?", and also hosts several resource hubs, including: Reports & Tools, which contains annual reports, industry snapshots, policy briefs, progress reports, and more; and the Sector Directory, an online database housing a comprehensive list of thousands of clean cooking enterprises, finance companies, research organizations, and public sector actors from around the world. CCA welcomes new organizations to register online to be included in the directory.
The redesigned site is part of CCA's ongoing 10 Years of Impact celebration, which will culminate in the first-ever Week of Clean Cooking, a series of virtual events and engagements hosted by CCA from October 18-22, 2021. This week-long event series will feature webinars and panel discussions on topics related to clean cooking–such as gender, investment, trade, climate, and the Clean Cooking Systems Strategy–while also providing opportunities to connect investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to drive the clean cooking agenda forward.
CCA invites visitors to explore the new website and continue celebrating the clean cooking sector's achievements throughout the Week of Clean Cooking. To stay up-to-date on all events and announcements, follow CCA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as sign up for CCA's newsletter.
Media Contact
Kip Patrick, Clean Cooking Alliance, 2028879040, kpatrick@cleancookingalliance.org
SOURCE Clean Cooking Alliance