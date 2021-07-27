CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CLEAR Wellness Group is ready to provide hassle-free rapid COVID-19 tests to festival attendees. In accordance with City of Chicago requirements, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. A negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of attending Lollapalooza.
CLEAR Wellness Group is one of the prime covid testing clinics in Chicago and conveniently located only 1 mile away from the event at 1605 S. Michigan Ave. Event goers are able to get same-day results, usually within an hour of testing. Covid testing is free for those with in-network insurance, and for unaccepted plans, the CARES Act will cover the cost of testing. CLEAR Wellness Group will also offer rapid antigen testing at a discounted "Lollapolooza" rate for self-pay attendees for $75.00 if an event wrist brand is presented.
"Music festivals have begun safely opening with protocols and procedures in place. CLEAR Wellness Group is supporting these endeavors by offering fast, convenient and affordable COVID testing for event attendees," says Dr. Rinku Shah.
More about CLEAR Wellness Group:
CLEAR Wellness Group is conveniently located in South Loop - 1605 S. Michigan Avenue. Husband and wife team, Dr. Manan Trivedi and Dr. Rinku Shah are double board-certified pain medicine physicians and lead the CLEAR Wellness Group. They offer a wide spectrum of interventional medicine, preventive care, sports medicine and chronic pain therapies to help patients live healthier and better-quality lives. Walk-ins are welcome at the South Loop location and to schedule a COVID test or for more information please visit http://www.clearwellnessgroup.com or call (312) 535-5770.
