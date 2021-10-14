TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding The Puzzle Nerds, an online jigsaw puzzle shop specializing in selling beautiful, high-quality, and unique puzzles to the Canadian and U.S. markets. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in 2021, The Puzzle Nerds is the most innovative modern online puzzle shop. In March of last year, as most of the world was in lockdown, the team at The Puzzle Nerds took up jigsaw puzzles again to pass the time. They quickly saw a gap in the online puzzle offerings for adults, discovering that there was an opportunity to build an inventory of beautiful and challenging puzzles not found at most game and hobby shops or toy stores. Their team of four brings several years of experience in retail account management, operations, finance, digital marketing, sales, and customer service, and is looking to expand their assortment for the upcoming holiday season and amplify their advertising and marketing efforts.
The ClearAngel funding and resources will play a crucial role in securing inventory in time for the holidays and will help The Puzzle Nerds reach their sales targets for their first year of business. ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"We're very excited to fund The Puzzle Nerds in its mission to provide diversity, quality, and design in all the puzzles they carry," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "For The Puzzle Nerds, this ClearAngel investment will be a substantial one in helping the business continue to explore new regions and markets."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, The Puzzle Nerds will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"Clearco's support, coaching and analytics allow us to conduct in-depth analyses of our current online ad spend and find the necessary adjustments to take advantage of the fourth quarter online traffic," said Deborah Corner, one of the founders of The Puzzle Nerds. "Our mission is to ensure that people from all walks of life are represented in the puzzle art that we showcase, all while holding true to our core business values of encouraging less screen time, more together time, and a general slowing down of life's daily pace."
To learn more about The Puzzle Nerds and experience their unique, curated collection of puzzles for yourself, visit thepuzzlenerds.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
