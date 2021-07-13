AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlade, provider of Intelligent Assets application, a leading no-code interface for leveraging IoT, Edge, and Artificial Intelligence is now available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The subscription offering allows businesses to digitally transform their enterprise processes for business and operations.
With ClearBlade available on Google Cloud Marketplace, companies can connect any device, run edge computing in the field, rapidly understand business situations and inject the information into their current work flow. The service is available as a SaaS subscription with the following features
- Web and mobile user interface
- Ability to store asset history
- Unlimited assets for growth and scale
- Support for all major device protocols
- Edge native processing of rules
- Real time messaging with Microsoft Teams and Slack
- Enterprise system integrations for Maximo and ServiceNow
Partner offerings like ClearBlade Intelligent Assets allow for a leading set of capabilities to help meet the emerging and growing needs of today's leading innovative companies.
"Organizations undergoing digital transformation require solutions that enable the use of real-time business data within their existing workflows," said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace. "We're pleased to have ClearBlade Intelligent Assets available on the Google Cloud Marketplace to provide customers with an application that will help them digitally transform their business."
The Intelligent Assets offering provides IoT, and Big Data integrations with existing out-of-box features for Google Cloud PubSub, BigQuery, Buckets and TensorFlow. Together the offering includes the full edge ability to gather data from industrial operational environments for training for AI models using cloud tools and then deploying models capable of performing AI inferencing on the ClearBlade Edge.
"ClearBlade is thrilled to make Intelligent Assets available on the Google Cloud Marketplace and simple to use. The application is already widely adopted by major industries like transportation, supply chain, cities, oil and gas, energy, and agriculture and delivers immediate ROI."
Eric Simone, CEO, ClearBlade
You can find ClearBlade on the Google Cloud Marketplace here: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/clearbladegcp-public/pilot-single-node
About ClearBlade
ClearBlade is the industry-leading Edge Computing software company that enables enterprises to rapidly engineer and run secure, real-time, scalable IoT applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ClearBlade is an award-winning, fully scalable, secure, flexible and autonomous IoT edge platform that enables companies to ingest, analyze, adapt and act on any data in real-time and at extreme scale. ClearBlade provides a consistent platform across edge, cloud and on-premise environments. For more information, please visit https://www.clearblade.com.
