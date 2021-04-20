SILVER SPRING, Md., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Smollett sibling duo returns to CLEO TV's hit series LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ to continue to create revitalizing home makeovers and celebrate the renovation completion with tasty bites. Premiering Saturday, May 1, at 9 p.m. ET/8C, Season 2 will follow the vivacious Smollett siblings as they recreate family recipes while transforming homes into desirable living spaces.
"We are beyond thrilled to kick off season 2 of Living by Design", says Jake Smollett. "We are so proud of this show. It has been such a labor of love and we can't wait for audiences to see new episodes of life-changing redesigns and delicious food" followed Jazz Smollett.
The talented team will add their own unique blend of style and expertise to bring stunning and aesthetically pleasing homes to life. With Jake's craftsmanship of carpentry and Jazz's keen eye for modern trends, they will embark on a journey to convert any small space on a frugal budget.
LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ is produced by Powerhouse Productions with co-owners Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead as Executive Producers. For TV One, Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.
ABOUT CLEO TV
Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. Derived from the name Cleopatra, one of the most powerful, trendsetting, rule-breaking and iconic women in history, CLEO TV offers distinctive content that defies negative and cultural stereotypes of today's modern women. Original and acquired series covering topics such as travel, home design, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series, and sitcoms include: Just Eats with Chef JJ, New Soul Kitchen, Living by Design with Jake and Jazz, and Cleo Speaks. CLEO TV is currently available on Comcast Xfinity in various markets, Charter Spectrum, Philo and other cable providers. CLEO TV is fully owned by TV One, LLC, a brand of Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNOE and UNOEK, http://www.urban1.com), the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and Urban audiences. Visit http://www.mycleo.tv for more information.
