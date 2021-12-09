STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Medical is proud to accept the 2021 "Mobility for All" Award from the Range of Motion Project. The annual award is presented to an organization that significantly contributes to massive change for people with limb loss. Presented on December 3, 2021, a highlight of the celebration was the premier of the short film, Lupe and the Strawberries. The heartfelt film follows Lupe Iza, a 27-year-old Ecuadorian who lost her leg after being hit by a car in 2020. She receives an adjustable prosthetic device with a Click® Reel. With her new prosthetic and the support of her family and community, Lupe regains mobility and the confidence to pursue her dreams of finishing her education and helping others across Ecuador to thrive after limb loss.
Click Medical recently released the Click® Reel, which uses Shift® Technology to quickly wind-up slack lace and then automatically "shift" into a power mode that customizes fit, adding safety, convenience and durability designed specifically for prosthetic and orthotic devices. Through the end of 2021, Click Medical will donate an additional $10 to ROMP every time a qualified amputee fills out the RevoFit Patient Quiz which helps determine if an adjustable socket would improve the fit and comfort of their prosthetic device.
ROMPglobal.org provides high quality prosthetic care in underserved populations around the world with the mission to enhance mobility and unlock human potential. By providing quality clinical care, investing in and training prosthetists in underserved regions, and by raising global awareness of the lack of prosthetic and orthotic care, ROMP has delivered 4,190 custom prosthetic limbs and received 12,428 patient visits since its inception 16 years ago. Click Medical has partnered with ROMP since 2019 to provide financial support and Click Medical kits to build the nearly 80+ prosthetic devices provided through the program over the last year.
About Click Medical: Click Medical brings life-changing adjustability technology to the O&P industry. In 2014 the Boa® lacing system on a snowboard boot inspired the idea of adjustability in prosthetics which would become the Click® Reel. Click Medical's mission is to empower users to overcome limitations, regain mobility and reclaim dignity. Click Reel is found in the updated RevoFit® Kits, new RevoSurface® Tool Kit and RevoLock® 4-Hole and RevoLock® Align Kits.
