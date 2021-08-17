ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClickDimensions, the leading marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 for an astounding seventh consecutive year. The prestigious annual list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This year, ClickDimensions ranked 4,914 on the list, with a three-year growth rate of 42%.
"It is always an honor to be included in the Inc. 5000, but even more so this year given the events of the past 17 months," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions. "I am incredibly proud of this organization and the growth we continue to see despite COVID-induced challenges – a true testament to our forward-thinking culture and ongoing commitment to exceed the needs of Microsoft Dynamics marketers. We remain focused on our customers and partners, ready to equip them with the tools they need to successfully navigate a shifting digital marketing landscape."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's challenges. Among the 2021 Inc. 5000, the average median three-year growth soared to 543 percent, the median revenue reached $11.1 million and 610,000 jobs were added nationwide.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."
The ClickDimensions marketing platform, natively built within Microsoft Dynamics, solves for modern-day digital marketing challenges by offering a single unified marketing, analytics and services platform that allows customers to leverage these tools to their full potential while driving continual improvement in marketing results.
You can see ClickDimensions and the full list of this year's Inc. 5000 honorees online at Inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media and the Inc. 5000:
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About ClickDimensions:
Founded in 2010, ClickDimensions is the leading marketing platform for Microsoft Dynamics, with more than 3,700 customers around the globe and a partner network that spans 76 countries today. As The Marketing Cloud for Microsoft Dynamics™, ClickDimensions is redefining how marketers work and attain results with the only unified marketing technology, analytics and services platform in the market. Made exclusively for and natively built within Dynamics, ClickDimensions allows marketers to leverage technology to its full potential by providing built-in measurable results and insights into revenue impact with world-class services to drive continual improvement. For more information, visit http://www.clickdimensions.com, follow @ClickDimensions on Twitter or email press@clickdimensions.com.
Media Contact
Liz McBrayer, ClickDimensions, +1 (678) 257-7173, liz.mcbrayer@clickdimensions.com
Kelly Ronna, Trevelino/Keller, (404) 214-0722 x107, kronna@trevelinokeller.com
SOURCE ClickDimensions