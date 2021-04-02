VERO BEACH, Fla., Apr. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the second half of 2020, the luxury real estate market experienced an upswing through a shift in consumer demand for more space, greater views, and locations outside of major metropolitan areas. That trend is predicted to continue into 2021, and an influx of buyers and increasing home prices during the early months of the year embody what the next few months could hold. Providing guidance to affluent individuals, Clientele Luxury magazine released its "Hot 20 Luxury Real Estate Agents" list with its Spring 2021 issue, delivering a who's-who assemblage spanning key markets.
The "Hot 20 Luxury Real Estate Agents" list includes such top producers as Josh and Matthew Altman, both highly visible in the Los Angeles area, particularly the Platinum Triangle, Hollywood Hills, and Sunset Strip neighborhoods, and known for their appearance on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing; Craig Morris, co-owner of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty, for the Aspen, CO area; Paul Benson of Engel & Volkers in Park City, Utah; Moira Holley, a Co-Founder of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, representing the Seattle area; Shelly Tretter Lynch, one of the leading agents in Greenwich, Connecticut with COMPASS ; Mark P. Riley from Lux International Properties in Naples, Florida; and Olivia Hsu Decker from Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, among several others leading their respective regions.
To see the Spring 2021 issue and the "Hot 20 Luxury Real Estate Agents" list, please visit:
https://issuu.com/clienteleluxury/docs/global_spring2021_issuu?fr=sYTU0NTEyNzEwNA
About Clientele Luxury
Clientele Luxury magazine made its debut in Fall 2013 highlighting travel destinations, style, and ultra-luxury properties and real estate agents from across the United States. For the past eight years, Editor-in-Chief Erin Green and Senior Editor Irene Test have captured their audience with noteworthy content geared toward the affluent, and many of the original featured agents continue to partner with the now-established magazine to access and gain visibility among a high net-worth target audience. At the same time, the magazine's spreads present the homes through detailed imagery and pair them with engaging content geared toward buyers considering ultra-luxury properties.
Along with the Global magazine, Clientele Luxury publishes its Top 10 Homes in the USA edition seasonally, geared toward $200,000,000 or higher net worth individuals, and the biannual BESPOKE, focusing on luxury properties and travel destinations.
Considering the full luxury experience of travel and exploration, the magazine continues to carve out a niche by showcasing interior designers, creative individuals, and some of the world's most sought-after travel destinations. Enhancing this aspect further, Clientele Luxury this Spring announced Kate Benson as Clientele's new Travel Editor who is already an established travel blogger. Benson will share her personal experiences as she visits destinations across the globe.
@clienteleluxury
