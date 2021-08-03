VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fall 2021 issue compiles unique, aspirational homes for sale from every corner of the continental U.S. and Hawai'i – secluded rural to high-dollar urban settings. These include a Palm Beach, Florida property offering 180-degree views of the water, a home on a private peninsula in Hawai'i, and an out-of-the-way country manor in Portola Valley, Calif. These listings are joined by exclusive offerings in Beverly Hills, Calif.; Casteel Creek, Colorado; Wellington, Florida; San Diego; Belvedere Island, Calif.; Vero Beach, Florida; Aspen, Colorado; Los Gatos, Calif.; Seattle; Westminster, South Carolina; Park City, Utah; Willis, Texas; and Saddle River, New Jersey.
A detailed profile about Ha'ikaua Village, a private compound with 300-degree views of the water located on the Kona Coast in Hawai'i, supplements all listings. The property is further included in the issue's World's Most Desirable roundup.
Considered a once-in-a-lifetime purchasing opportunity, Ha'ikaua Village is a family compound sitting on 1.5 acres and offering over 600 feet of private oceanfront. Five contiguous properties – three oceanfront homes with a gym, office, media room, and four-car garage – exist within its borders, each providing an individual perspective of the Pacific Ocean. Intended to be their legacy, the family is selling due to a personal matter. The compound was designed, restored, and remodeled over a 10-year period on a no-budget basis, and the result integrates and enriches the land and is only accessible by a private road.
The full issue can be viewed here: https://issuu.com/clienteleluxury/docs/top20_fall_2021_v9_issuu?fr=sMmIwNzEyNzEwNA
Kona Coast Private Compound in Detail
https://www.konahawaiiestate.com/
About Clientele Luxury
Clientele Luxury magazine made its debut in 2014 highlighting travel destinations, style, and ultra-luxury properties and real estate agents from across the United States. For the past seven years, Editor-in-Chief Erin Green and Senior Editor Irene Test have captured their audience with noteworthy content geared toward the affluent, and many of the original featured agents continue to partner with the now-established magazine to access and gain visibility among a high net-worth target audience. At the same time, the magazine's spreads present the homes through detailed imagery and pair them with engaging content geared toward buyers considering ultra-luxury properties.
