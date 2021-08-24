SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These unusual photographic art works by Tom Yglesias, a land artist, will be on view starting August 15, 2021 thru December 31, 2021. These surreal art images and videos document the intense commercial pressure on our natural resources and underscores the need for conservation. The images where captured on the freeways and in the trucking yards around the San Francisco Bay area. They transform the common place into a bold impersonal presence that questions our partnership with the earth.
Daylight Gallery is exhibiting contemporary art works that use surreal images to promote Climate Change Awareness. An awareness that associates the container trucks on our freeways with natural resource consumption and climate change.
Each image has its own personality. By removing all background information and isolating the truck image, it is transformed into a powerful presence with environmental meaning. Each has an aura of capability and strength, emanating from their monolithic designs and bold color schemes. As a group, they urge us consider and evaluate our partnership with the world's environment. They are compelling reminders of our consumption of resources and the need for conservation.
Tom has exhibited this group of photographs at the O.K. Harris Gallery in New York City, where the art critic Joel Simpson's review in the "The New York Art World Magazine", describes them as having a "Rothko-like dreaminess....with a Mondrian space...nuanced compositions transformed into something metaphysical, something that invites projective thought...as in a Henry Moore." The images are sold as large prints and are also used in video sequence in public settings on large LED screens. These videos can be seen http://www.daylightgallery.net
