HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Trial Media, a data-driven, global patient recruitment and retention company offering a wide variety of services for clinical trials, announced the debut of a new website, Covid19ClinicalTrial.com.
The website is designed to help average people make sense of the ever-changing research landscape of the global COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. The website will provide useful information and some much-needed hope, all based on facts and scientific studies, regarding how clinical research is evolving and leading the charge for a vaccine and treatment.
"With so much misinformation going around about COVID-19, I felt it necessary to create a centralized, trusted resource for all information related to Coronavirus clinical research," said Cara Brant, CEO of Clinical Trial Media. "My entire career is based on clinical research—it is my greatest passion—and building this website is a way for me to give back and give hope to people in these unprecedented and occasionally frightening times."
There has not been a lack of information about COVID-19, but people who find and share articles on social media often do so without knowing whether or not the information comes from a reliable source. The new Covid19ClinicalTrial.com provides one center for trustworthy information, including clinical studies and other scientific research to provide everyday people with insight into the nature of the virus and the progress in finding treatments and vaccines.
There will be daily updates regarding tests for treatments as well as other useful information about how to stay safe while the virus is still spreading on a global scale. The goal is to empower readers to stay informed while what we know about the virus is rapidly changing and evolving.
"Having a single source for trustworthy information is so important to people who are already confused and scared enough about COVID-19 and need reassurance and facts they can trust," said Andrew Pollack, VP of Marketing for Clinical Trial Media. "We are excited to bring this website to the public and to contribute in a positive way toward the efforts to educate the public about the virus."
Visit www.Covid19ClinicalTrial.com for information about the COVID-19 pandemic and the search for a cure. For more information about the work being done by Clinical Trial Media, visit www.clinicaltrialmedia.com.
