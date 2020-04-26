Bell_Media_Clips_of_the_STRONGER_TOGETHER__TOUS_ENSEMBLE_Broadca.jpg

Clips of the STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE Broadcast Event Available Post-Broadcast Event (CNW Group/Bell Media)

 By Bell Media

TORONTO, April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Clips of the historic, all-Canadian broadcast of STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE airing tonight at 6:30 – 8:05 p.m. across all markets, will be available immediately after the broadcast event. The special will be available worldwide on CTV.ca, CBC.ca, and GlobalTV.com.

Join iconic Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes including Drake, Justin Bieber, Céline Dion, Ryan Reynolds, and more as they share their stories of hope and inspiration in this national salute to our frontline workers and in support of Food Banks Canada's COVID-19 relief efforts.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.