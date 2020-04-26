TORONTO, April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Clips of the historic, all-Canadian broadcast of STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE airing tonight at 6:30 – 8:05 p.m. across all markets, will be available immediately after the broadcast event. The special will be available worldwide on CTV.ca, CBC.ca, and GlobalTV.com.
Join iconic Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes including Drake, Justin Bieber, Céline Dion, Ryan Reynolds, and more as they share their stories of hope and inspiration in this national salute to our frontline workers and in support of Food Banks Canada's COVID-19 relief efforts.