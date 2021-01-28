MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClipStock, the video and stock media library with nearly one million unique shots, is pleased to announce the hiring of Robert Walker as the Director of Music & Media Acquisitions. Mr. Walker's extensive experience in the audio sector will help further ClipStock's goals of providing exceptional stock audio to members at no extra cost. Prior to joining the ClipStock team, Robert has performed as a well respected musician and vocalist for many projects.
ClipStock Chief Operating Officer, Tim Visser, remarked about the addition of Mr. Walker, "As we get closer to adding music & sound effects for our members, we're excited to have Rob move into this position and help expand our audio content. In addition, Rob is a skilled and talented editor so we feel he will be a valuable asset to the team."
Mr. Walker added, "I'm thrilled to be joining such a diverse and creative team. In addition to being one of the most user-friendly Stock Media platforms available, I'm excited to help expand the ClipStock audio library in order to provide budget-friendly content to creatives everywhere."
In addition to expanding the audio content available on the platform, ClipStock executives have continued to reiterate the importance of acquiring and cultivating new Stock Video in order to expand the library's offerings to over one million clips by the end of 2021. ClipStock will continue to offer all services and media to all members in an unlimited capacity for a set monthly or annual fee, making it extremely cost-effective for creatives with a need for large amounts of stock media.
Those interested in learning more can visit the website
