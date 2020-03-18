ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has evolved in the United States, many institutions have transitioned to remote or distance learning. Clixie Media LLC., an educational technology company based in Ann Arbor, MI, is committed to enabling educators to engage their e-learning communities with its services. Clixie has waived all standard and license fees for new United States and Brazilian schools and universities until the Fall 2020 semester*.
"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that each and every individual can continue to teach, learn, and prosper from anywhere," said Tim Moore, President of Clixie Media. "We remain committed to helping our educational partners in achieving this goal."
The Clixie platform offers in-video quizzes, interactive bookmarks, and detailed analytics. These features are imperative for instructors to assess student participation and learning, along with providing students additional resources and materials. Clixie's goal is to make the implementation of its products "Simple, Fast, and Easy" for every new institution, instructor, and student. Please click HERE to find out more information or visit us at www.clixiemedia.com.
ABOUT CLIXIE MEDIA LLC
At Clixie Media, we work with companies around the globe to increase revenue and better engage their viewing audiences through interactive video. Clixie is the first company that finally delivers on the promise of dramatically increasing online video education and audience engagement. email us at contact@clixiemedia.com
*Only available in the United States and Brazil. There may be an integration fee for implementation or customization.