TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pitch Masters Academy recently joined a social media app called "Clubhouse," but they transform the virtual experience into a reality.
Entrepreneurs are assembling in Scottsdale, Arizona, from April 18-20 for the "Prepare to Pitch Summit."
Clubhouse has quickly built a reputation as a great place for open discussions.
It allows users to create and join virtual rooms, where you can chat with others in a conference call style atmosphere.
There are no pictures, videos, or text — just audio. Users can freely join and leave these public rooms at any time.
Pitch Masters Academy uses the Clubhouse platform to connect with entrepreneurs who need to learn how to deliver a perfect business pitch.
The upcoming "Prepare to Pitch Summit" will feature five top pitch masters from across the country:
1. Kevin Harrington, from the TV series Shark Tank, a successful entrepreneur, and pioneer of the "As Seen on TV" brand, has heard over 50,000 pitches and launched more than 500 products. His efforts have generated more than $5 billion in global sales.
2. Tom Hopkins is a master sales trainer, recognized as the world's leading authority on selling techniques and salesmanship. He is the author of eighteen books, including "How to Master the Art of Selling," which has sold over 1.7 million copies worldwide. His training programs have been sold to over 5 million people worldwide.
3. Gene Guarino has personally sold over $100 million in products and services over the past 20 years. During this time, he has studied communication styles and techniques. The real estate and assisted living entrepreneurs to have a natural knack and passion for teaching others how to succeed in business.
4. Shaun McCloskey is a real estate investor, author, and nationally recognized speaker. Considered "the Coach's Coach," Shaun coaches high caliber business owners across the country. His personal and business motto is "give first" which is evident in his coaching programs and personal interactions. Shaun will teach Pitch Masters Academy students "The Power of Telling an Effective Story."
5. Matt Scott companies specialize in private capital markets with a focus on raising capital from accredited investors. Matt and his clients have raised over $500 Million. His team provides execution and back-office support to entrepreneurs for raising private money. His team currently serves clients in the United States, Canada, Dubai, Israel, Finland, and Central America.
Many entrepreneurs who are serious about challenging themselves to sharpen their pitch skills have already registered for limited seating.
Attendees will receive in-person training by a team of experts and will be able to gain exposure with live presentations during the event.
The intense curriculum prepares participants to pitch and profit face-to-face outside the virtual Clubhouse.
IF YOU GO:
Prepare to Pitch Summit 2021
April 18-20, 2021
Scottsdale, Arizona
Register at http://www.PreparetoPitch.com
Media Contact
Isabelle Guarino, Pitch Master Academy, 480-708-7697, info@pitchmastersacademy.com
SOURCE Pitch Master Academy