RESTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announces the 2021 recipients of the State Music Education Association Advocacy Grant Awards. These grants support the work of NAfME federated music education associations (MEAs) by augmenting existing advocacy initiatives and creating new advocacy opportunities.
"For a fourth straight year, the CMA Foundation is partnering with NAfME to support the work of our state MEAs with the goal of augmenting existing advocacy initiatives and creating new advocacy opportunities," shared Dr. Mackie V. Spradley, NAfME President and Board Chair. "Congratulations to Georgia MEA, Louisiana MEA, and Virginia MEA on being selected as the 2021 CMA State Music Education Association Advocacy Grant award winners. We are looking forward to the wonderful work that will be done in these states on behalf of music education advocacy."
Learn about the three MEAs selected this year for grants to aid their advocacy efforts:
- Georgia: Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) seeks funding to develop a Georgia Music Advocacy Corps (GMAC) that will consist of members from the fourteen geographical districts of the state. GMAC will work with district leaders to stay abreast of advocacy issues and champion change at the state and local level. Funds will also go to strengthening GMEA's relationship with Georgia's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
- Louisiana: Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) seeks funding to assist in a targeted campaign to bring awareness to existing music education programs in the state. LMEA will use funds to build strong relationships with the Louisiana Association of Principals and Association of Superintendents and other educational decision-makers in Louisiana.
- Virginia: Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) is seeking funds to elevate the connection between VMEA members and Virginia legislators. Utilizing a newly created digital platform and VMEA All-State events, VMEA seeks to cultivate strong relationships with legislators to enact their legislative agenda.
"We know advocacy to be a powerful tool and catalyst for change. It's important to us that we amplify and support the many voices that work tirelessly to ensure our students have access and the opportunity to participate in music," said Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director. "Partnering with teachers through the Music Education Associations is not by accident. We believe equipping our teachers with advocacy tools is how we ultimately impact our students. We applaud the continued work of our longtime partner NAfME and their commitment to grassroots advocacy."
About the CMA Foundation
Established in 2011 as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), the CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music. Through strategic partnerships, professional development and grant distribution, the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), invests various resources across the national public school system, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach organizations.
National Association for Music Education, among the world's largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.
