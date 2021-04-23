PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMG Media Agency (cmgmediaagency.com) and the world famous Beach Bash Music Fest (beachbashmusicfest.com) are proud to announce Summester Break. This exciting new music experience is set to take place from May 20-24, 2021 on the sandy beaches next to the emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico, in Panama City Beach, Florida.
The three-day music festival will take place on the sand from Thursday to Saturday behind Harpoon Harry's Beach Club (http://www.harpoonharry.com) and will feature renowned national performing acts and sponsors.
In addition to many fun and exciting events planned for the event, Beach Bash Music Fest has lined up several headliner performances, including music sensation Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, country artist Trey Lewis, Waka Flocka Flame and Travis Porter, with many more to be announced shortly.
"We are excited to give people an opportunity to experience live music performances again and the beautiful beaches of Panama City Beach, Florida – two great things that have been missing in their lives lately due to COVID-19," says Carm Giardina, Marketing Director for CMG Media Agency. "We want to do something meaningful for people to celebrate after being locked down for so long due to the pandemic."
According to Rolling Stone Magazine, The Beach Bash Music Fest is the "biggest daytime beach party in the USA!" and has been in existence for over 25 years. This awesome event features some of the biggest national performers performing on some of the largest stages on the beach and is a party you can't afford to miss out on.
For tickets and travel information visit http://www.beachbashmusicfest.com.
Media Contact
Carm Giardina, CMG Media Agency, +1 8667977266, carm@cmgmediaagency.com
SOURCE CMG Media Agency