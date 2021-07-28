ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reggie Selma, who served as CNN's first African American White House cameraman, announced today the launch of his new podcast, An Inspired Life: Motivational & Inspirational Stories.
As a groundbreaking photojournalist, Reggie gained access to some of the most influential figures in history, including Nelson Mandela, Mother Theresa, and every United States President from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama.
Along the way, he collected many inspiring stories he now shares with his speaking audiences and podcast listeners.
Given the current chaotic social climate, which includes political turmoil, racial tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, many people feel a lack of hope and a fear of what the future holds for them.
Many are reevaluating their lives and priorities. And they are searching for inspiring, motivating, hope-filled stories. An Inspired Life offers these. Reggie and his guests share inspiring stories and experiences with the goal of helping listeners find their true purpose in life.
About Reggie Selma:
An in-demand motivational speaker, Reggie uses the stories and experiences from his life and career to inspire audiences around the world.
