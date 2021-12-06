LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoachArt, a nonprofit organization that matches volunteer coaches with kids impacted by chronic illness for free arts and athletics lessons, has announced that it is expanding its service area to all 50 states, with the goal of one day reaching the estimated 20,000,000 kids who qualify nationally.
CoachArt's one-to-one and group lessons bring a sense of normalcy back to the lives of kids who are facing some of life's toughest battles, and help them shed the label of 'sick kid' and become artists and athletes.
"It's a joy to see people sharing their talents with kids who need a little extra support due to chronic illness," said CoachArt Executive Director Greg Harrell-Edge. "As we enter our next phase of growth, we're positioned to greatly multiply the number of kids who benefit."
CoachArt responded to the pandemic by moving its lessons online. For the first time, volunteer coaches could use CoachArt Connect, the organization's award-winning app, to match with chronically ill kids and their siblings beyond California. The success of this pivot paved the way for the organization's national launch, as lesson hours grew and demand was clearly on the rise. Now every eligible kid everywhere across the country has access to CoachArt programming.
From the beginning, CoachArt was built to scale. Zander Lurie, CEO of Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), and Leah Bernthal, Chief Strategy Officer of Instil, established CoachArt by creating an evolving community of tech, digital media, and social impact leaders who have helped it keep pace with innovative solutions over its 20-year history.
"We're fortunate to have tremendous leadership from our team and advisory board of tech and digital media innovators," said Lurie. "It's because of them that we've achieved milestones like the launch of our CoachArt Connect app, which seamlessly enables our coaches and students to schedule lessons based on location or interest, taking that time down from seven hours to seven minutes. Now, we're turning our focus to what's next as we go national."
Earlier this month, CoachArt visited Nasdaq to announce the news of the national launch and invited 9-year-old Erick, who has participated in 47 different CoachArt activities, to ring the bell.
"For other parents that have a kid with a chronic illness, CoachArt will give you a hand and you won't be alone anymore. As a parent, you will feel a weight lifted from your shoulders," said Erick's mom of her experience. See the video from the ceremony here.
This year, CoachArt recognized Ned Segal, CFO of Twitter, as its 2021 Heart and Humanity Honoree. Each year the award goes to someone with a distinguished business career who also gives back and makes the world a better place. Ned Segal exemplifies both qualities.
"As leaders, the biggest privilege we have is helping others do their best work," said Segal. "Coaches and mentors have meant an enormous amount to me, and I equally love coaching others. I was drawn to the uplifting way CoachArt has connected kids with coaches and am very honored by this meaningful recognition."
(Ned was interviewed by Bloomberg TV's Emily Chang, along with co-founder Zander Lurie, CEO of Momentive, and board members Kay Madati, CCO of FIFA, and Dr. Kara C. Allen, Chief Impact Officer of the San Antonio Spurs, about the rise of CoachArt over its 20-year history. Find the complete discussion here.)
Beginning this month, CoachArt's programming will enable donors to efficiently "invest in impact," and have that impact communicated back to them through inspiring stories and tangible metrics. To get involved in CoachArt as a volunteer, donor, or family, visit https://coachart.org/get-involved/.
WHO IS COACHART?
CoachArt's mission is to create a transformative arts and athletics community for families impacted by childhood chronic illness. Since 2001, CoactArt has matched volunteer coaches with kids for one-to-one or group lessons in arts and athletics. Our vision is that one day every family impacted by chronic illness will be connected to a community of support and an opportunity to learn and grow together.
