FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COAST Designs is an interior design studio that showcases local artisans, unique finds, and offers a menu of interior design services. It will be hosting COAST Market Days the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 6 pm, beginning Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the rear courtyard of its downtown interior design studio.
COAST Market Days will bring together local vendors and artisans from around our area in one convenient downtown location behind Brewer's Alley and across from The White Rabbit Gastropub. We hand pick these artisans and vendors based on their creative designs and talents to add that unique touch to your home or personal style. Featured vendors will offer a wide array of goods from furniture to accent pieces to jewelry. Market Days coincide with the Downtown Partnership's "First Saturday" event that features live music and lots of outdoor dining and retail therapy. Come grab a bite in downtown Frederick and then swing by our COAST location just half a block off Market St. for some great shopping and idea gathering. While you're here, be sure to speak with us about scheduling one of our interior design services. Everyone deserves a Comfortable, Original, Affordable, Stylish, and Timeless space!
Wendy Campbell, COAST Designs Owner, says, "We're so excited to showcase and introduce our local talent to our community in such an accessible and historic location. It's like having the fun and uniqueness of barn sales, but in the middle of downtown. I love Markets because they're constantly revolving so the offerings stay fresh, but they also help promote fellow small business owners and artists in keeping with the amazing 'shop local' movement. There's never been a more important time for us all to band together as a community and support each other."
About COAST Designs, LLC
COAST Designs is a Frederick, MD based company that proudly supports its local artisans and offers a menu of interior design services. The company was organically born in 2013 from a passion for design that is individually unique and purposefully functional. COAST Designs operates as a Limited Liability Company and is proud to serve the Frederick community and surrounding areas. For more information on how COAST can transform your space, please send an email to wendolyn.campbell@coast-designs.com or visit our website and FB page at http://www.coast-designs.com and https://www.facebook.com/COASTdesignsllc.
Media Contact
Wendy Campbell, COAST Designs, LLC, 912.227.0413, wendolyn.campbell@coast-designs.com
SOURCE COAST Designs, LLC