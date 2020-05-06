Attorney Faith Fox, Managing Partner at The Cochran Firm Charlotte, is launching a new series, "Acts of Faith - Conversations in the Pandemic," Sundays in May at 4:00 p.m. ET beginning May 10, Mother's Day. The one-hour presentation will stream on Instagram Live. Celebrity appearances include sports journalist and commentator Stephen A. Smith, NBA veteran Sam Perkins, actor Keith Burke from Tyler Perry's “The Haves and the Have Nots,” and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.