CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the current drama of the Coronavirus pandemic, simple acts of faith are the strings keeping many connected to visions of brighter days. As the Managing Partner at The Cochran Firm Charlotte, Attorney Faith Fox's office has been bombarded with calls from people seeking legal consultation for their many unanswered pandemic related issues and questions. In an effort of broader world and community service, Fox is launching a live, online series, "Acts of Faith – Conversations in the Pandemic with Attorney Faith Fox," every Sunday at 4:00 p.m. during the month of May, beginning May 10, 2020, Mother's Day. The one-hour presentation will stream on Instagram Live at @cochranfirmcharlotte and replay on Facebook on The Cochran Firm Charlotte page. Fox has invited special friends as guests to join her throughout the series, including sports journalist and commentator Stephen A. Smith, NBA veteran Sam Perkins, actor Keith Burke from Tyler Perry's "The Haves and the Have Nots," and renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.
With "Acts of Faith," Fox will hash out some common concerns and misconceptions about navigating the pandemic and discuss the effects on families, friendships, and businesses. The show will be a casual meeting for discussions that center around Covid-19 concerns, legal and beyond. Weekly segments will include "Keep the Faith" offering COVID-19 updates and "Faithful Deeds," providing goodwill public service announcements about census submissions, voting, and Covid-19 related news. "It's Gonna Take Faith" will uncover news that is hard to believe, but true, while "Speaking from Faith" will see Fox sharing as a mother and speaking from personal experience and not her law degree. Each show will answer questions in the "Got Faith?" segment, with viewers encouraged to submit queries prior the airing of the show.
"I think it's safe to say that none of us saw this pandemic coming, but now here we are," expresses Fox. "Faith is what gets us through crisis. As a working mom, I realize we're all facing unexpected anxieties, juggling kids no longer in school, transitioning from the office to working from home, trying to traverse this experience and stay healthy. I'm hoping 'Acts of Faith,' will provide important and supportive information, through open conversation. It is my belief that through encouraging words and a healthy dialogue, we can conquer fears and get to the other side of this with as little bruising as possible."
A single mother and former music industry executive, Fox knows the power of exercising faith. It was a divorce and a bitter custody battle that led her to pursue a law degree as another career. Per her own personal ordeal in family court without proper legal representation, she was deeply impacted by an overwhelming feeling of helplessness and wanted to mitigate that experience for others. After securing her law degree, Fox opened her own practice The Law Office of Faith Fox PLLC.
Now with her recent appointment as the Managing Partner for The Cochran Firm in Charlotte, NC, Fox is positioned to further her initial goal far beyond her original dreams. The Cochran Firm, built on the legacy of iconic legal master mind Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr., is a national law firm with offices located throughout the country. The Cochran Firm Charlotte is the first office in the state and is already well reputed by residents for its unprecedented access and compassionate handling of legal matters and issues. "Acts of Faith – Conversations in the Pandemic with Attorney Faith Fox," will continue to build on that reputation.
Watch "Acts of Faith – Conversations in the Pandemic with Attorney Faith Fox," on Instagram Live, every Sunday in May, starting May 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET at @cochranfirmcharlotte. For show details go to events on Facebook at "Acts of Faith – A Conversation with Attorney Faith Fox".
Attorney Faith Fox is available for legal consultation at www.CochranFirmNC.com.
Send questions to be answered on the show to FFox@CochranFirmCharlotte.com.
Follow Attorney Faith Fox on Facebook at The Cochran Firm Charlotte and Attorney Faith Fox and on Instagram at @attorneyfaithfox and @cochranfirmcharlotte.
