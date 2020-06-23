NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CocuSocial, a leading culinary experience platform connecting food enthusiasts with chefs and local restaurants, announced today the launch of the CocuSocial Master Series, a new, interactive online cooking experience. Master Series brings world-renowned chefs directly into consumers' kitchens through a live virtual learning class and engaging Q&A session.
The inaugural Master Series class will be led by 2 Michelin Star Chef Paul Liebrandt and will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 6:00 pm ET. For just $29, attendees will get a virtual look inside Chef Paul's Manhattan kitchen, where he will demonstrate how to make Gourmet Beer Battered Fish & Chips utilizing techniques traditionally used in a professional kitchen, along with approachable alternatives for at home cooking. Attendees can cook alongside Chef Paul live from the comfort of home, or sit back, observe, and replicate the dish on another day.
Whether learning new recipes to add to the weekly meal plan or preparing for a special date night, the new CocuSocial Master Series gives food lovers unprecedented access to learn from award-winning chefs and cooking show stars, at an affordable price. Attendees get the exclusive opportunity to engage in an interactive, step by step instructional class led by a chef, who showcases how to create a delicious dish that cannot be experienced anywhere else. Attendees will also receive a free recording of the class following the live instruction.
"More people than ever before are cooking from home during COVID-19," said Chef Paul Liebrandt. "I'm excited to partner with CocuSocial to create a personal experience that brings people into my home kitchen to cook and socialize."
For those looking to learn how to perfectly pan sear a filet mignon, award-winning Celebrity Chef David Burke will take attendees through an interactive, step by step class on how to make his Filet Mignon, Wild Mushroom Ravioli & Seasonal Vegetables recipe. The Master Series class will take place on Thursday, July 2 at 6:00 pm ET, where Chef David Burke will teach the virtual class live from his home in the hills of the Atlantic Highlands in New Jersey.
To sign up for a Master Series class, visit the Master Series website. New classes will be added regularly, and all classes offer a limited number of spots. To learn more about CocuSocial, visit http://www.cocusocial.com, and for more culinary exploration, check out CocuSocial on Instagram and Facebook.
About CocuSocial
CocuSocial, which means cooking socially in Latin, brings the world to your plate by connecting food lovers with local chefs and spaces to share a unique culinary experience. CocuSocial offers in-person cooking classes in 15 cities as well as online, along with private events and team building events. To learn more about CocuSocial, including the new Master Series experience that brings world-renowned chefs directly into your kitchen through a live virtual learning class, please visit http://www.cocusocial.com or find us on Instagram and Facebook.