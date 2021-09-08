NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1127 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bath to near Zionsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben and Glendon. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 45 and 47. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 61 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH