SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CodeStringers, a provider of software "upsourcing" services with a commitment to delivering innovation, craftsmanship and integrity in every product we build, today announced that it placed number 12 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals California series list. The California list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing companies in California. CodeStringers was also named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America in 2020.
"Five years ago when we established CodeStringers, our team endeavored to deliberately raise the bar in the software outsourcing industry," said Michael Manzo, CodeStringers chief executive officer. "Most outsourcers over-promise and under-deliver, turning most engagements into nightmares for the client. We wanted to change that, so we created CodeStringers.
"We strive to bring integrity, craftsmanship and innovation to every client engagement," said Manzo. "We call that 'upsourcing' and our national and regional Inc. 5000 awards illustrate that we've been successful in our endeavor."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.
"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About CodeStringers
CodeStringers is an uncommon software development firm that brings innovation, craftsmanship, and integrity to the development of best-in-class cloud, web and mobile software products. We deliberately remain "boutique" in order to provide the hands-on focus of our leadership required to deliver high quality software at far lower cost than our client's internal resources can typically deliver. We develop both our own products and products for our clients. We provide end-to-end product strategy, software release planning, software development and quality assurance solutions for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises. We are headquartered in the United States and have a wholly owned development subsidiary in Vietnam. To take a look at a CodeStringers innovation in action, give FileString - a file control and tracking service - a try.
