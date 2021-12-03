ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After thorough deliberation in the judging process, the 2021 Vega Digital Awards had its curtain call when they announced the list of winners, including experienced software developer CodigoDelSur.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. Our team always aims to create apps that are easy for everyone to understand, even with multiple features. Understanding what a user expects from a product is crucial, and so we always strive for clean, organized, yet innovative designs. Our app for Outfitted empowers people to make better use of their wardrobes, fighting the waste generated by the fast fashion industry. We wanted to support that mission and the app we have created has a sleek look, is very intuitive, and received great feedback from users," says Nicolas Amarelle, CEO and founder of CodigoDelSur.
The Vega Digital Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), captures the attention of the creative digital media industry worldwide. "Given the context of recent events, seeing these brilliant minds at work convinces me that the digital medium is undoubtedly the future," remarked Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA. "If this is the level of excellence while we are still in the 'new normal,' it excites me to think about what the future holds."
The Grand Jury Panel
Each year, IAA invites exemplary professionals from the industry to serve as jurors, as a measure to guarantee impartiality and high standards of assessment. The jury is responsible for selecting the best submissions among thousands, in hopes of propelling the industry ahead as these works become a benchmark of excellence.
Every single entry is evaluated using relevant industry standards. To ensure impartiality, blind judging is exercised, and jurors are only able to assess each entry purely on its own merits. Despite the steep odds of competing with other high-caliber international brands, CodigoDelSur emerged victorious. "It is humbling to see talented individuals thriving in their craft despite the pandemic," Ong noted. "Excellence pushes people towards greatness in spite of adversity, and CodigoDelSur certainly captured that notion of excellence."
Meet the Winner in Person
Vega award winner CodigoDelSur is also proud and honored to be included in this year's Expo 2020 Dubai, running from December 2nd–Dec 13th. They are attending as part of a Uruguayan group of esteemed IT companies, led by the Uruguayan Chamber of Information Technology (CUTI). CodigoDelSur will be represented at the Uruguayan Pavilion and will be attending the ASEAN Global Business Forum "The New Frontiers" in the DEC South Hall of the Expo.
The GBF ASEAN will open dialogue between leaders from Dubai and the ASEAN region in business, government, and finance. CodigoDelSur is looking forward to discussing opportunities with prospective clients and partners, and is humbled by this industry opportunity presented by the Expo 2020 Dubai and the Uruguayan IT Chamber.
Businesses and individuals interested in custom, cutting-edge software development are warmly invited to meet the experts from CodigoDelSur at the Uruguayan Pavilion.
More Than Just Another Tech Company
The outstanding work at CodigoDelSur is predicated by respect, appreciation, and adaptability, allowing this highly skilled group to achieve incredible results for clients. Their ongoing commitment and mounting achievements are reflected by the high-ranking apps they have developed for brands like Kindara, Skout, Shutterfly, Grubhub, and DroneDeploy, among many other esteemed clients. Their achievements range from developing 300+ million user apps to ranking #1 in the app store and innovating creative solutions for every client.
CodigoDelSur also prides itself in supporting the local community through pro-bono web development for a non-profit children's cancer foundation, providing scholarships for deserving students, and offering paid internships for aspiring software engineers.
About CodigoDelSur
Founded in 2007, CodigoDelSur is a full-service web development, quality assurance, and UX/UI design company based in Montevideo, Uruguay, offering comprehensive and innovative solutions to various clients across the globe. CodigoDelSur is a trustworthy partner for custom software development and the first choice for many clients.
For further information please visit https://www.codigodelsur.com/
