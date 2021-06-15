LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FuelFest is set for its return to Los Angeles at Irwindale Speedway on Saturday, June 19th in Irwindale, California just as LA re opens after a challenging year of the pandemic stay at home orders. Now in its second year, FuelFest blends the enthusiast's passion for the automotive world with celebrities, live music, food, drinks and art. The show features over 600 top custom, exotic, rare, and exclusive cars & trucks. There are car exhibitions, drag racing and drift exhibitions. Just announced today, Tyrese Gibson will be attending FuelFest to support Cody, FuelFest, ROWW and the fans!
Also just announced, the wildly popular influencers, Hoonigans will be doing Drift Demos! Influencers Tanner Fox and Dustin Williams will be attending as well. There will be a huge display of American Muscle Cars by AutotopiaLA. Yokohama Tire will be the Main Stage sponsor and are bringing tons of cars, giveaways/swag "Yokohama Main Stage." Oloi Inc is the VIP Lounge sponsor showcasing super cars and hypercars in the Lounge. Baja Designs is the Official Off Road Partner and will be doing drift demos in Pro 2 race truck- don't want to miss that! So many Famous movie and TV cars / trucks confirmed!
A portion of the events proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by Cody Walker. The organization was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti and Walker was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW's mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. ROWW has already completed 4 deployments (and counting) this year and is excited to get back out to a car show and meet fans and supporters!
"We're so excited to bring FuelFest back to LA and provide top notch entertainment including music with special guests Etc!Etc! and featuring Dirty Audio and Slant. We have a huge car showcase with the most exclusive and, high performance, rare, and modified muscle cars, movie cars, hyper cars, supercars, exotics, imports, etc. We have Drift Expos, Drag Racing, and attendees will watch the most powerful drag cars race down the historic drag strip at Irwindale. LA has a diverse car community and has always been so supportive of Paul, myself, Reach Out WorldWide, and FuelFest! This year will have even more cars and more surprises that we will continue to announce as the event gets closer. Get your tickets now - I'll see you on June 19th !" said FuelFest co-founder Cody Walker, who is also an avid driver of all things fun both on and off the racetrack.
FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music, creating an everlasting experience that will leave fans looking forward to the next event.
"FuelFest dominated 2018 & 2019 when we took over LA and the UK with over 25,000 fans showing up to support us. Our vision for FuelFest is to create an experience that appeals to everyone from the teen buying his or her ﬁrst car to the collector building a bigger garage," says Chris Lee, FuelFest co-founder. "With jaw-dropping sponsor showcases, live over-the-top entertainment and, of course, an incredible display of cars, FuelFest will leave a lasting impression," adding "2021 in LA will be fire!"
Fans are invited to register to put their own vehicles on display or to participate in the test & tune drag racing slated to take place all day.
Gates open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19th. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found at http://www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About FuelFest
Co-founded by Cody Walker and Chris Lee, FuelFest is their vision of creating a world-class automotive celebration to incorporate the passion of entertainment and art launched in 2019. With each having many successful endeavors, the collaboration of their visions brought to life through FuelFest and beyond impacted enthusiasts of all ages, communities and the industry. FuelFest is committed to helping fulfill Paul's Legacy by contributing a portion of the proceeds from every show to Reach Out WorldWide – garnering the passion and generosity of the car community to help spread goodwill and make a true difference in lives that need it most. For further press information and opportunities visit http://www.FuelFest.com.
About Reach Out WorldWide
Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer, Paul Walker. After a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, Paul spontaneously organized a relief team that responded to the disaster. On the trip, Paul saw a gap between the availability of skilled resources and the requirement for such personnel in post-disaster situations. Upon returning from Haiti, Paul established ROWW with the purpose of fulfilling this unmet need. Since Paul's passing, ROWW continues to be a platform for like-minded individuals to make a difference in other people's lives. It started as an idea and has transformed into a culture equally benefiting the volunteers as much as the people they are assisting. It's turning the "I generation" into a "goodwill generation." It's giving good people not just a voice but a chance to act.
Cody Walker—American Actor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Car Enthusiast
Cody grew up around cars, having been inspired by his brother Paul's evolution from imports to Euro, Cody grew a deep passion for the community and culture of the auto scene. He co-founded FuelFest to create a unique gathering place where car lovers of all makes and models can come together to celebrate their growing culture.
Tyrese Gibson - Award-winning Recording Artist and Actor
Tyrese is one of the world's most beloved and bankable performers. A multi-Grammy nominated and Platinum-certified recording artist, Tyrese enjoys an equally successful and prolific acting career. He is currently starring in "Rogue Hostage" opposite John Malkovich available VOD and will return as "Roman" in the latest "Fast & Furious" movie, "F9", opening wide on June 25, 2021. Next year, he stars with Jared Leto in Sony/Marvel's "Morbius".
