Odds On Compliance releases PlaybookAI beta test, the latest addition to its world-first platform providing access to comprehensive, up-to-date regulatory information.
PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognistx (Cognistx.com), a leading AI business solutions firm, teamed up with Odds On Compliance in developing PlaybookAI, a natural language processing and text classification technology that gives users unprecedented search functionality within a comprehensive library of U.S. state regulatory documents for the sports betting and iGaming industry.
Using a simple natural language search, users can quickly find exact answers to the regulatory compliance questions, pulling up the exact place in a statute, regulation or related document where that information lives.
"The technology behind PlaybookAI ensures companies don't miss out because they can't keep up with the ever-changing gaming regulatory environment," said Sanjay Chopra, CEO of Cognistx. "PlaybookAI exemplifies just how AI can help businesses efficiently find answers to compliance inquiries as well as relevant text for their queries - quickly. This is a powerful and important step forward. We're empowering businesses with the information they need, guaranteeing access and removing obstacles that impede growth."
PlaybookAI is the latest component of Playbook, a virtual gateway to a vast collection of regulatory documents for states with legalized sports betting, daily fantasy sports, iGaming, and iLottery in the country, developed by Odds On Compliance (oddsoncompliance.com). The platform features carefully curated, managed, and automatically updated statutes, regulations, and requirements that enable businesses to stay in step with the agencies that regulate them.
Odds On Compliance will continue to offer an early look at Playbook+ and will now include the addition of PlaybookAI to industry experts. Interested parties can request early access by submitting the "request access" form at oddsoncompliance.com.
About Cognistx
Cognistx is a Pittsburgh-based applied-AI company founded by Carnegie Mellon University academics. We build multi-strategy AI systems for clients across the U.S. We create AI-powered computer systems that can sense, learn and act. Our founders are pioneers in automatic question-answering, speech processing, computer vision, natural language processing and applied machine learning. Visit Cognistx.com.
About Odds On Compliance
Odds On Compliance is a technology and consultancy firm specializing in sports betting, iGaming, and gambling compliance and regulatory frameworks, in the U.S. and abroad. Odds On Compliance provides a range of services that assist clients in navigating, mastering, and staying up to date with the rapidly developing regulatory compliance framework at state and federal levels throughout the USA. For more information, please visit OddsOnCompliance.com or the Odds On Compliance LinkedIn page.
