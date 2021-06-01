SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A brand-new type of fun wielded in a slot game with total irresistibly adorable cute graphics is on its way to the gamers out there.
South Korean game development company NTGAMES confirmed to start pre-registrations for their eagerly awaited casual slot game, "Coin Universe" on 1st June 2021. NTGames is an affiliate of FLERO GAMES, a South Korean game publisher well known for 'Abyssrium' and 'Everytown' amongst their games line-up.
Pre-registration is open in both Google Play (Android) & App Store (iOS) until the game's release and participants will be able to receive 100 Spins as a starting advantage. More information is available through the official website (http://coinuniverse.ntgames.co.kr).
Coin Universe is a social casual slot game with the lore of players managing and upgrading their own collection of planets in the game universe. Planet Earth's resource depletes and is completely desolated, Corporation 'Coin Universe' initiates a planetary exploration mission in search of a new homeland. Having heard of the news, master miners from around the world gather to volunteer in such a quest. The story focuses on the events that happen during the journey.
"Players can collect characters, planets, and cards by using coins and accumulate various treasures by upgrading planets from their collection. Coins can be earned by playing slots or looting other minor's planets by targeting them with attacks or raids."
Coin Universe is expected to officially launch in Q3 this year (2021) in both Google Play (Android) & App Store (iOS) as a Free-To-Play mobile game.
Be the first to find out more about Coin Universe in the official website and Facebook.
- Coin Universe Official Website: http://coinuniverse.ntgames.co.kr/
- Coin Universe Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/coinuniversegames
