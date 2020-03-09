NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, 11-time No. 1 hit songwriter Cole Swindell has renewed his longtime relationship with Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville.
Rusty Gaston, CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville said, "Cole Swindell embodies everything that makes up a country music superstar. He has the heart of a craftsman songwriter and the ability to connect with every single fan in his audience. We are proud to renew his long-standing relationship with Sony/ATV and we look forward to supporting him as his star continues to rise."
"Rusty's reputation speaks for itself as he has proven to be one of the top independent publishers in this town," said Cole Swindell. "Songwriting has always been important to me, so I look forward to jumping in with him, Anna and the whole Sony/ATV team. Sony/ATV has been so supportive of me and my songs over the years and I'm excited about what is ahead."
Since 2010, Cole Swindell has maintained a successful career as one of the top songwriters in Nashville, penning hits including his own No. 1 singles including "Chillin' It," "Hope You Get Lonely Tonight," "Ain't Worth The Whiskey," "Let Me See Ya Girl," "You Should Be Here," "Middle of a Memory," "Flatliner," and "Love You Too Late."
Throughout his career, Swindell has also written No. 1 songs for other prominent country artists including the Country Airplay No.1 "Rollercoaster" performed by Luke Bryan, "Get Me Some Of That" by Thomas Rhett and "This Is How We Roll" performed by Florida Georgia Line, which earned No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs list, and "Water Tower Town" by Scotty McCreery, among others.
As a successful country music artist, all three of Cole's studio albums earned top spots on the Billboard charts. His most recent album entitled "All of It" was No. 1 on Billboard's US Top Country Albums list in 2018 and his Gold-certified second album "You Should Be Here" debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.