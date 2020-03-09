NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Colgate® Optic White® announced its partnership with multi-platinum selling artist Sheryl Crow to unveil the latest innovation in teeth whitening -- Colgate® Optic White® Renewal toothpaste. It contains 3% hydrogen peroxide, which is the highest amount of the professionally-recommended whitening ingredient available in a toothpaste. With unprecedented whitening power, new Colgate® Optic White® Renewal toothpaste removes 10 years of yellow stains when brushing twice daily for 4 weeks.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8691751-colgate-optic-white-renewal-toothpaste-sheryl-crow/
To kick off the partnership, Sheryl Crow participated in a media day in New York City to share how technology is ever evolving in the music industry, and how she adapts and grows both professionally and personally through it all. With a recently released studio album and busy touring schedule, her music career is going strong.
"Over the years I've always sought out what's best for me and I love innovative products that help my self-care routine," said Sheryl. "One of my favorite products right now is the new Colgate Optic White Renewal toothpaste. It's such a game-changer – in just one month it removes 10 years of yellow stains by simply brushing your teeth twice a day! Now I can rest assured that I will look and feel my best when performing on stage."
New Colgate® Optic White® Renewal toothpaste is available in three variants – High Impact White®, Enamel Strength and Lasting Fresh® – all of which contain a powerful formula that deeply whitens beyond surface stains while being safe for enamel. Colgate® Optic White® Renewal toothpaste is also sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan.
"People want to turn back time and rediscover their glowing smiles from 10 years ago," said Greg Ross, General Manager, North America Oral Care. "New Colgate® Optic White® Renewal is our biggest whitening toothpaste innovation in a decade, and we are thrilled to provide a powerful and convenient at-home solution to brighten people's smiles."
New Colgate® Optic White® Renewal toothpaste is now available online and at most major retailers nationwide.
About Colgate-Palmolive
About Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL): Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. With more than 34,000 people and its products sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate is known for household names such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, EltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is also recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C
About Sheryl Crow
A multi-platinum selling artist, Sheryl Crow is an American music icon. Her ten studio albums have sold over 35 million copies worldwide; seven of them charted in the Top 10 and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. In addition to such No. 1 hits such as "All I Wanna Do," "Soak Up the Sun" and "The First Cut is the Deepest," Sheryl recently released a studio album, Threads, in August 2019. For more information, visit www.SherylCrow.com.