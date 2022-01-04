PRINCETON JCT, N.J., Jan.4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collectable Ivy announces the launch of its new website today. A family owned business located in Princeton Jct., New Jersey, and serving satisfied customers for over ten years, Collectable Ivy specializes in the collectibles and antiques of long established universities and other well-known schools, carrying vintage memorabilia and collectibles for Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, The University of Pennsylvania and Yale as well as the Naval Academy, West Point, Notre Dame, Duke, Georgetown and Stanford.
Collectors of rare and unusual items associated with well-known American universities have turned to Collectable Ivy for years to source difficult to find or rare items.
Among the specialty items Collectable Ivy features are vintage Wedgwood plates, antique pennants and banners, hand-carved vintage wooden school mascots, framed prints, vintage F. Earl Christy items and vintage post cards and books. Collectable Ivy also has thousands of vintage football programs available including many of the great college rivalries such as Army-Navy, Harvard-Yale, Stanford-California and Penn-Cornell. An especially interesting area are rare pre-war vintage football programs.
Powered by BigCommerce's platform, Collectable Ivy's new website offers enhanced search capabilities, the ability to sort vintage items by school or area of interest and a new arrivals section.
Collectible Ivy has been featured in Country Living Magazine, Fortune Magazine and Design New Jersey.
"We are making these changes due to the accelerating growth in our business, which was increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic." said Collectable Ivy owner John Sabino.
For more information visit collectableivy.com
About Collectable Ivy:
Collectable Ivy, based in Princeton Junction, New Jersey is a leading provider of collegiate memorabilia and vintage college football programs. Founded in 2008, Collectable Ivy serves thousands of satisfied customers.
Follow Collectable Ivy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/collectibleivy/
