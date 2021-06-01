MINDEN, Australia, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The financial problems of the Great Depression, the global financial crisis and the pandemic lockdown were not ended. They were only postponed by compounding the debt problem into the future. The objective of the essays in this book is to expose the means of ending it," Charles Pinwill states.
"Different Essays (They're Certainly Different)" (published by Balboa Press AU) explains the different aspects of society's dilemma and the means necessary to its solution. Pinwill has authored all the essays and articles over some decades, though some have been reproduced in this book with their original pseudonyms.
Not all of the essays in this book bear directly on the central theme. Some are more devoted to psychological, historical, political, or even theological matters or are mostly included for fun. Their purpose is not in denigration, even when hard said, but in an inclusiveness of all people in pursuit of efficiency in terms of human satisfaction.
"Nothing like these essays is available elsewhere. Though some are for fun, most have challenging and unique concepts aimed at delivering better human outcomes in society," Pinwill says. "Be it in economics, politics, the environment, family life, money and income or in the other categories, none attempt to reinvent the wheel. They offer novel concepts in many areas with which you will certainly be able to interest your friends."
When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, Pinwill answers, "A knowledge that individuals can, in association with each other, get the results what they want in delivering human satisfaction and responsible-freedoms for all." For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/821648-different-essays
"Different Essays (They're Certainly Different)"
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 542 pages | ISBN 9781982290085
E-Book | 542 pages | ISBN 9781982290092
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Charles Pinwill is an Australian born into a farming family. As a young man, he became an experienced debater and public speaker. Still married to his first wife, he has three daughters. He loves rural life and is regarded by his friends as a contemplative character and conceptual thinker, not given to speaking in platitudes. He edits a monthly journal, the back issues of which may be viewed at thenewstart.online.
Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, BalboaPressAU, 1-800-844-925, pressreleases@balboapress.com
SOURCE Charles Pinwill