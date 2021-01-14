HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its first ever ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's in Game Design.
The international industry of game design was booming prior to the shelter-in-place orders in response to COVID-19, but it gained even more traction once people began to search for additional ways to engage virtually. According to an article published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the occupational outlook for game designers is a growth rate of a minimum of 4 percent between 2019 and 2029.
We have ranked the 25 Best Online Bachelor's in Game Design according to the following metric: cost, reputation, student success rate.
The Best Online Bachelor's in Game Design program for 2021 is the BS in Software Engineering at Pennsylvania State University-World Campus, followed by the BS in Software Engineering at Arizona State University, and the BS in Simulation and Game Design at the University of Baltimore.
Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):
National University--BA in Digital Media Design
Lewis University--BS in Computer Science - Game and Simulation Programming
University of Cincinnati, Main Campus--BS in Information Technology - Game Development and Simulation
University of Advancing Technology--BA in Game Design
Colorado Technical University, Colorado Springs--BS in Computer Science: Software Engineering
Liberty University--BS in Information Technology - Game Design
Linwood University--BA in Game Design
Wilmington University--BS in Game Design and Development
Franklin University--BS in Interactive Media Design
Berkeley College--BFA in Graphic Design
Eastern Florida State College--BAS in Program and Software Development
Full Sail University--BS in Game Design
South New Hampshire University--BS in Game Programming & Development or BA in Game Art & Development
Middle Georgia State University--BS in Information Technology: Integrated Digital Media and Gaming Design
Davenport University--BS in Computer Science: Gaming and Simulation
Academy of Art University--BFA in Game Development
Champlain College--Bachelor in Software Development
Baker College--BS in Game Software Development
Rasmussen College--BA in Graphic Design: Animation and Motion Graphics
Savannah College of Art and Design--BA in Digital Media or BFA in Interactive Design and Game Development
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design--BFA in Game Art
Strayer University--BS in Information Technology: Software Development
http://www.collegeconsensus.com/
https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/
TW: @CollegeConsens
IG: @CollegeConsensus