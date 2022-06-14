Licensed party supplies dealer for over 45 colleges and universities in the U.S. as well as the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500, Westrick, has selected digital agency CQL as their strategic partner to establish a new D2C business on Shopify Plus.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westrick, a licensed party supplies dealer for over 45 colleges and universities in the U.S. as well as the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500, has selected digital agency CQL as their strategic partner to establish a new D2C business on Shopify Plus. Established in 1957, Westrick is a 60 year-old, collegiately licensed party supply business recently headquartered in Jacksonville, FL with new headquarters under construction in Grand Rapids, MI.
As large sporting events open back up to the US market in 2022, Westrick is extending its licensed tailgate products nationwide through a new D2C website, diversifying their revenue streams from their current FBA (Amazon) and wholesale divisions. As part of the initiative, Westrick is taking the opportunity to have CQL create a new digital brand. The brand refresh will bring to life the celebratory nature of the brand and establish a memorable customer experience with a brand customers can trust.
"Westrick has been part of college, Kentucky Derby, and Indy 500 experiences for decades, and we look forward to diversifying our distribution and offering our party supplies directly to our customers. Our partnership with CQL for our new D2C business creates an opportunity for us to modernize and reposition our branding, while delivering a new online experience that broadens our customer reach and inspires brand loyalty," says Jim Tassoni, VP of Sales at Westrick.
CQL will provide Westrick's new updated digital brand, bringing that brand to life through a unique Shopify Plus shopping experience, build the new Shopify Plus website and integrations, and train the Westrick team in management of the new solution. With Shopify Plus, Westrick will establish a scalable and easy to manage storefront to build a foundation for future online growth.
"With many of our clients going direct to consumer, the key challenge is not just speed to launch, but also reliability and affordability. Shopify Plus provides Westrick a powerful, tailored commerce solution that is easy to manage, quick to launch, and provides valuable insights into their customer base to support the growth of their business for years to come," says Scott Robertson, Managing Director of CQL.
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 27+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include PetSmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit http://www.CQLCorp.com.
About Shopify Plus
Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more. For more information, visit shopify.com.
Betsy Petrovic, CQL, 6163651000, betsy.petrovic@cqlcorp.com
