PORTLAND, Maine, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodexio introduces CollexArt ™, a new website for art buyers that offers assisted fine art sales, curated online exhibits, and a community marketplace.
Fine Art Sales
The CollexArt Store offers buyers with pre-sales assistance sharing information about artwork availability, condition, shipping costs and more. Artists become directly involved in the final sale of their work and issue their own invoice to the buyer.
Curated Gallery
CollexArt features an online exhibit area that makes quality and not quantity its main focus. Each exhibit features no more than twelve carefully curated contemporary artworks. Visit CollexArt to see five current exhibits: Thinking in the Abstract, Migrations, Morphing the Human Form, Urban Landscape, Dynamic Form, Landscape All Media.
Collectibles and The Marketplace
The CollexArt site includes a community marketplace where artists can sell collectible art books and items from their studios and labs that they no longer need to other artists and interested buyers. These sales are managed directly by the artists with no assistance from CollexArt.
Get Involved
Anyone can become a member of CollexArt to sell or buy in the community marketplace. Artists who want exposure for their work in exhibit areas or the fine art store can submit to CollexArt's call for entries. Current calls can be found HERE.
