CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Color Factory, an interactive museum that celebrates the discovery, serendipity, and generosity of color is coming to Chicago. Their largest exhibit yet will live in Catalog at Willis Tower, the new curated dining, entertainment, and community experience in the heart of downtown. With over 25,000 square feet of multisensory art experiences inspired by the city's vibrant culture, the space will feature brand new installations from local artists and beloved rooms from other locations.
Color Factory has two permanent museums currently in Houston and New York. Each venue draws from the city around it, featuring artists and color palettes from everyday life, as well as partnerships with local nonprofits and small businesses that are important to their respective community. From NASA Blue or Astrodome Yellow in Houston, to a New York City Sky Blue ball pit, no location is quite the same.
"When we choose a new home for Color Factory, we look for artistic, diverse, and passionate cities where we can participate and be embraced by the local community. We've had our eye on Chicago for years, and when we met the team at Willis Tower, and heard their vision for the nearly complete renovation, we knew we found our new home," said Jeff Lind, Color Factory CEO. "We want every Color Factory to be progressively impactful — in art, in community participation, and in immersive experience. The Willis Tower shares our goal of creating beautiful and emotionally impactful places to gather, and we couldn't imagine a better partner as we prepare to delight the city of Chicago."
Over the past year, Color Factory has been preparing for the resurgence of in-person experiences. Anticipating a thriving re-opening, they closed a Series A round, focused on and grew their internal team, launched new rooms in Houston and New York, and finalized plans for Willis Tower.
Long a premiere destination for art and culture, Willis Tower captures the creative spirit of the city under one roof. Color Factory will join existing prestigious Tower exhibits, including Jacob Hashimoto's "In the Heart of this Infinite Particle of Galactic Dust" and Olafur Eliasson's "Atmospheric Wave Wall."
"Willis Tower is in the final stages of its historic transformation, and the addition of Color Factory will further celebrate Catalog as the ultimate Chicago destination for locals and tourists alike," said David Moore, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Director at EQ Office. "The rich experience, engaging content, and deeply experiential elements within Color Factory will draw people from all over the globe and are the perfect complement to this new neighborhood that we've built."
More details for Color Factory Chicago's experiential rooms, artists, and opening dates will be revealed in the fall. In the meantime, learn more about Color Factory Houston and New York at https://colorfactory.co.
Color Factory is an interactive museum that celebrates the discovery, serendipity, and generosity of color. Our experiential installations are inspired by each city we visit and engage every sense in unexpected ways. Each of our experiences is thoughtfully designed to awaken natural curiosity and uninhibited play. Every hue is hand-selected and paired with a sensory experience to unleash the full impact of color. We carefully curate palettes based on the locale and seek to creatively connect our visitors to it.
At the core of our mission and work are the artists of Color Factory. These creatives, designers, and makers tell their unique stories through multidimensional performance of color and place. We also collaborate closely with local nonprofits, brands, and governments, ensuring we're representing our cities in ways that respect and resonate with the community.
Color Factory debuted in San Francisco in 2017 and has unique locations in New York and Houston. To learn more, visit https://www.colorfactory.co/.
Located at 233 S. Wacker Drive in the heart of downtown Chicago, Willis Tower is an urban destination and state-of-the-art workplace that welcomes prominent businesses ranging from law firms to large airline corporations to insurance companies. Standing 1,450 feet and 110 stories tall, Willis Tower has the region's most breathtaking views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. Willis Tower's Skydeck attracts more than 1.7 million visitors each year with its inviting hospitality and memorable experiences. In early 2017, Blackstone and EQ Office announced plans for the biggest restorative transformation project in the building's 47-year history. The project includes the addition of Catalog, a more than 300,000 square-feet curated dining, entertainment and community experience, as well as a 30,000 square-feet outdoor deck and garden, evolving at the base of the tower. The Catalog name is a historical nod to Willis Tower's original developer and owner, Sears Roebuck, and its popular printed catalog, which was a retail disrupter of its age. Catalog offers an effective way to experience great content, products and experiences. New tenants are now opening in Catalog, and this will continue through its completion in 2021. The Tower renovation also includes 150,000 square feet of new tenant amenity spaces. As part of the renovation, the U.S. Green Building Council awarded Willis Tower the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification for energy efficiency upgrades made throughout the Tower. Willis Tower was also recently named one of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's (CTBUH) 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings of the Last 50 Years and to the Illinois Council of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois' 200 Great Places list. For more information, visit http://www.WillisTower.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.
