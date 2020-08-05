NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company"," we", or "HHT") is pleased to announce that multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa will perform at "Fearless, Color World," an online concert presented by Color China Entertainment and Color Star Technology. The special online event will take place September 9th.
The "Fearless, Color World" online concert featured on the Color World app is a new type of concert launched by Color Star Technology which provides innovative training and educational services in the arts. The concert has invited many world-class artists to perform, hoping to make the audience feel the peace of the world and eternal love.
Biao (Luke) Lu, CEO says it's all about "Colorful music, colorful life, and a colorful world. With warmth and hope, we celebrate our own lives and the hopes of the world. Let music run through our hearts and let us become a family. The world is unified, only love is eternal. The 'Fearless, Color World' online concert will bring to hundreds of millions of audiences around the world not only to the wonderful performances from the world's top artists, but also the dazzling technology and sound. All of our content will use the SQ lossless quality versions. It will be broadcast, so that the audience can feel the shock like a live concert. We believe that this online concert will definitely bring billions of people around the world a brand-new online concert experience, this September we will go through the world together."
About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.
Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative education services for the music and entertainment industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.
Wiz Khalifa Biography
Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS in 2011. ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up," and "No Sleep" and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for "Best New Artist" at the 2011 BET Awards and "Top New Artist" at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks "Work Hard, Play Hard" and "Remember You" featuring The Weeknd. His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart and included hit single "We DemBoyz." Soon after, Wiz's track, "See You Again," off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, "See You Again" broke records by being Spotify's most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, "See You Again" continued its success by winning a Critics' Choice Award in the "Best Song" category, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories "Top Hot 100 Song" and "Top Rap Song," earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories "Song of the Year," "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," and "Best Song Written for Visual Media," and a Golden Globe nomination in the category "Best Original Song – Motion Picture." Wiz released his album, KHALIFA, in February 2016 as a thank you to fans which included the tracks "Bake Sale" featuring Travis Scott and "Elevated." In June of the same year, Wiz collaborated with Juicy J and TM88 to debut TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING and embarked on his co-headlining "The High Road Summer Tour" with Snoop Dogg. On April 20th, 2017, Wiz launched his mobile app, Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm, which has garnered over 10.1 million downloads and is currently being played in over eight countries and six languages. Later that year, Wiz's mixtape, LAUGH NOW, FLY LATER, was released in November and featured the chart topping hit, "Letterman." His latest studio album, ROLLING PAPERS 2, which is certified gold, was released in July 2018. Following the release, Wiz and rap duo Rae Sremmurd hit the road for their "Dazed and Blazed Tour" throughout summer 2018. In February 2018, Wiz partnered with Sovereign Brands to create McQueen and the Violet Fog, an Award winning gin and rated by the NY Times as the "Best Gin". In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docuseries with Apple Music, "Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam," which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career. In the summer of 2019, Wiz went on his "Decent Exposure Summer Tour" with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. In November 2019, Wiz starred in Apple TV+'s "Dickinson," as the character of Death alongside Hailee Steinfeld. Wiz is also a series regular in Fox's animated sitcom, "Duncanville" which premiered February 2020 with a second season coming soon. Most recently, Wiz released his latest project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which features his track, "Contact".
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.
Contact: Investor Relations
FinancialBuzzIR™
info@FinancialBuzzIR.com
Tele: +1-877-601-1879