LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to inspire the next generation of artists, educators and instructional designers, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is granting a 20 percent discount for its Education Media Design + Technology (EMDT) Master of Arts program to those who attend its upcoming webinar on April 29.
Join Kristin Kipp, chair of the EMDT Master's program at RMCAD, for a free webinar focused on how to get K-12 learners involved in online academic discussions. Discussion boards are a critical tool for connecting students at a distance but creating a meaningful experience can be a challenge. We'll focus on how to create engaging prompts, how to facilitate conversations, and how to evaluate learning in a discussion. There will also be time for Q&A. Kristin was an online high school teacher and instructional coach for 10 years and was also the winner of the 2011 National Online Teacher of the Year award from iNACOL.
EMDT will help you stay ahead of today's technology and tools while providing you the essential principles of powerful storytelling. As an EMDT student, you'll be designing technology, enhancing teaching strategies, developing intriguing and effective instructional media tools, and analyzing educational and technological trends to incorporate into your digital portfolio and put it into practice immediately.
This program applies to various career paths such as K-12 teachers, instructional designers, multimedia designers and much more! This affordable program will help you stand out in the job search. Imagine getting a raise for life – that's what you will get by earning this degree. It's an investment that will pay off for the rest of your career!
Click here to learn more about our EMDT program!