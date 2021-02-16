COLTS NECK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colts Neck Township announced it has joined BidNet Direct's New Jersey Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. BidNet's New Jersey Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across New Jersey to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet's New Jersey Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies across New Jersey, and can be accessed at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey.
Colts Neck Township joined the purchasing group in February, and will be utilizing the system to streamline their purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The New Jersey Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local New Jersey government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
The New Jersey Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the New Jersey Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with Colts Neck Township can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey. The Township invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information. In addition, the New Jersey Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only Colts Neck Township bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
"Our vendors can now save time and paper. They not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state and can submit bids electronically. We invite all vendors to register on the New Jersey Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities," stated Kathleen Capristo, Township Administrator of Colts Neck Township.
Vendors may register on the New Jersey Purchasing Group at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey. BidNet's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local New Jersey government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the New Jersey Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About Colts Neck Township:
Colts Neck Township is a township in Monmouth County, New Jersey. It is located in the New York Metropolitan Area. As of the most recent United States Census, the population is 10,142. What is now Colts Neck Township was established by an act of the New Jersey Legislature as Atlantic Township on February 18, 1847, from portions of Freehold Township, Middletown Township and Shrewsbury Township. The name was changed to "Colts Neck Township" as of November 6, 1962, based on the results of a referendum held that day.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the New Jersey Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,500 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, BidNet Direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE BidNet