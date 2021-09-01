NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, has today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Combate Global, a premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, to feature Combate's MMA library content on its streaming platform. The partnership will bring live MMA events to Canela.TV's 4 million users on a weekly basis.
"We are thrilled to be able to bring MMA to our platform and our users who love the sport," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO & founder of Canela Media. "It's our mission to bring new and exciting streaming content to Hispanics - this partnership helps us meet our goals of engaging and entertaining our audience with the content they crave."
The exciting MMA content on Canela.TV will include:
A collection of the best new, young male and female competitors in the sport
Country vs. country-style competition
One-night, single-elimination tournament action
"Combate is very excited to be a part of Canela's platform and to bring our brand of 'Mucha Mas Accion' to new fans," said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren.
Canela.TV is the popular video platform from Canela Media, an industry-leading female and Latina-owned digital media company. For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
About Combate Global
Combate Global, previously "Combate Americas," is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer for Spanish speaking fans worldwide. It is the only MMA property regularly airing on broadcast television in both the U.S. (Univision) and Mexico (Televisa). In 2021, Combate Global partnered with CBS Sports to distribute its live shows in English in the U.S. on Paramount+. The company's programming is available in over 70 countries in Europe, Africa and elsewhere globally.
Nielsen research indicates that an astounding 91 percent of Combate Global viewers in the U.S. are not regular viewers of other MMA content, demonstrating that Combate Global has garnered a new MMA audience with its World Cup-style, country vs. country-style competition. Each year of Combate Global action culminates with "COPA COMBATE," the toughest event in sports, and the most coveted destination for representing one's country.
Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren, also the co-founder and creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been described by New York Magazine as "the marketing genius behind the UFC," while Yahoo Sports has said he "knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today." Under his direction, the growth of Combate Americas' television footprint and worldwide audience triggered a re-branding in 2021 to Combate Global.
Media Contact
Jennifer Fugel, Briz Media Group, +1 8456574202, jennifer@brizmediagroup.com
SOURCE Combate Global