ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cubans master the art of perfect combos: music goes well with salsa and good mood, rum embraces perfectly the Coke and lime and GBs are best served with minutes and texts. To make this awesome union official, HablaCuba.com launched a new product: Cubacel Combined Plans, available between January 24-29.
What does that mean?
It means that besides the usual Cubacel recharges Cuban expats are already familiar with, they can send their loved ones plans that combine data, minutes and texts. There are plenty of options to choose from, ranging from 9 GB and 75 minutes, for those less talkative, who only want to stay updated, to 20 GB and 165 minutes, for those that want to stay in touch with everybody and never miss a thing happening in Cuba or the world:
500 CUP = 9 GB (4 GB + 5 GB LTE) + 75 MIN + 80 SMS
750 CUP = 14 GB (4 GB + 10 GB LTE) + 115 MIN + 120 SMS
1000 CUP = 20 GB (4 GB + 16 GB LTE) + 165 MIN + 160 SMS
Besides that, between January 28 - February 3, a new Cubacel promo will be running, doubling the amounts sent to Cubacel numbers.
For 500 CUP get 1000 CUP
For 650 CUP get 1300 CUP
For 750 CUP get 1500 CUP
For 1000 CUP get 2000 CUP
For 1125 CUP get 2250 CUP
For 1250 CUP get 2500 CUP
These bonuses are valid for 30 days, counted from receipt of the top-up, whereas the main amount of the recharge maintains the 330 days validity period.
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling to say "Merry Christmas" personally, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
About HablaCuba.com
HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.
Media Contact
