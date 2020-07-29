RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced it has awarded approximately $70,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to 28 Virginia students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $34 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.
"All of us at Comcast are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners in Virginia," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "These students excel in academics and are leaders in the community and among their peers. They are a great representation of our future, and we are proud to help them further their education."
"These students are a great representation of leadership, academic excellence and community service here in Virginia, and I am proud of each one for receiving a Leaders and Achievers scholarship," said Charniele Herring, Majority Leader, Virginia House of Delegates. "Thank you, Comcast, for recognizing these students' achievements and helping further their education."
Comcast, in partnership with Delegate Herring, created a congratulatory video and shared with all its Virginia scholarship winners. Additionally, several students shared their excitement around attending college in the Fall – click here to hear directly from them.
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow's workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.
See below for a full list of recipients:
2020 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Virginia
Albemarle County
Maureen Loftus of Western Albemarle High School
Alexandria
Jatsuka Pozo of T.C. Williams High School
Arlington
Aaliyah Dade of Wakefield High School
Ermuunkhuslen Ganbaatar of Yorktown High School
Augusta County
Emily Hamrick of Riverheads High School
Bedford County
Emily Neel of Liberty High School
Caroline County
Praise Buba of Caroline High School
Charlottesville
Samira Samadi of Charlottesville High School
Chesterfield County
Luke Ericksen of Matoaca High School
Nyota Patel of Thomas Dale High School
Fairfax County
Esme Hansing of South Lakes High School
Harrisonburg
Katelyn Ramsey of Harrisonburg High School
Hanover County
Nicole Sullivan of Atlee High School
Henrico County
Faria Alam of Tucker High School
Naomi Nichols of Deep Run High School
Marina Roshdy of Godwin High School
Angelmai Truong of Tucker High School
Loudoun County
Faith Arata of Dominion High School
Cher Jiang of Freedom High School
Riya Maheshwari of Rock Ridge High School
Lynchburg
Georgia Helein of Heritage High School
Manassas
Salma Aljaidi of Osbourn High School
Benjamin Lopez Del Pino of Osbourn High School
Prince William County
Daniella Saforo of C.D. Hylton High School
Rockingham County
Jaime Cyzick of Turner Ashby High School
Madelynne Schmidt of Turner Ashby High School
Salem
Makayla Broughman of Salem High School
Tazewell County
Alexander White of Graham High School
