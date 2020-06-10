SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With just one dollar, people are banding together in love to contribute to those most in need, thanks to 1Dollar1Love, an innovative movement designed to leverage the efforts of the creative community. 1Dollar1Love is excited to announce their first partnership with Glennon Doyle's charitable organization, Together Rising. The movement is encouraging people to donate just 1 dollar on social media on June 11, 2020 to kick off the summer selfie challenge in a national effort to spread love and effect change.
1Dollar1Love is the brainchild of award-winning photographer, Laurie Frankel, who was inspired when listening to a remix of reggae fusion band Third World. She was struck by the line, "Now that we found love, what are we gonna do with it? Spread it all over." Frankel thought, "One dollar can really make a difference," so she asked her colleagues in the creative community to help inspire people all over the world to participate.
This global effort comes directly from the heart, seeking to inspire people to a simple act of kindness. In the words of Frankel, "This is a grassroots movement to bring all people together, to take a small action to help those most in need. There are so many people out there who want to help but aren't sure how - so we are making it easy and simple - all you have to do is donate a dollar and tell your friends and followers to do the same."
Glennon Doyle, author, activist and founder of Together Rising, explains that, "Together Rising's goal has always been to show how small things, done with great love, can change the world—and we've been relying on small gifts to fulfill our mission to turn our collective heartbreak into effective action for almost a decade now. We are honored to be trusted by the brilliant organizers of 1Dollar1Love in their beautiful movement to mobilize the power of every individual giver—and to show how the collective power of love can make a profound impact on the world."
"Every penny Together Rising receives from this campaign will be deployed to support hundreds of individuals and families with urgent needs, like groceries and rent, due to the devastation caused by the COVID-19 crisis," says Doyle.
To kick off the campaign, which is supported by Libby Brockhoff's agency, Odysseus Arms, artists all over the world are being asked to create mask art to honor those on the frontline and post to social media with the hashtag #1dollar1love. Artist-generated works will be posted on @1dollar1love on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media outlets. In addition to posting a masked selfie, 1Dollar1Love and Together Rising ask contributors to use the hashtag #1dollar1love. To donate visit us at https://1dollar1love.org/togetherrising or text 1LOVE to 71777.
For more information on the 1Dollar1Love campaign, to schedule interviews, or to receive creative support materials, contact Kendra Wehmeyer at1Dollar1Love
About 1Dollar1Love
1Dollar1Love brings all people together as one to help those most in need through a simple act of love and kindness. This grassroots movement grew out of a global coalition of creative makers to raise awareness of important issues and to drive others to action. 1Dollar1Love plans to reach out multiple times a year and ask for $1 - acting as "virtual first responders" as challenges arise. For more information, visit the website: https://1dollar1love.org/
About Together Rising
Founded in 2012 by best-selling author Glennon Doyle, Together Rising exists to transform our collective heartbreak into effective action. One hundred percent of what Together Rising receives from every personal donation goes directly to an individual, family, or cause in need—not one penny received from individual donation goes to administration costs, unless a donor specifically authorizes that use. For more information, visit the website: https://togetherrising.org/.
