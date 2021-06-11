GLIL YAM, Israel, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commbox announces one of its most innovative features to date, a cutting-edge WhatsApp Bot-Squad, launched as part of insurance enterprise Clal's rapidly-growing digital customer service.
The wide variety of WhatsApp bots will automate all of the company's self-service client interactions via the most-used messaging app in the world.
With more than 60% of customers preferring to solve fundamental issues through a self-service website or app*, the newly announced WhatsApp Bot-Squad is a massive game-changer for mid-to-large-sized companies and organizations.
Commbox's complete AI-powered omnichannel customer communication platform is ideally suited for the large-scale needs of enterprises and organizations.
Using intelligently automated self-service bots, enterprises can genuinely take advantage of the immense growth of over 50% usage in digital communication* without sacrificing the quality of their service, keeping customer satisfaction on the rise.
Commbox's latest feature aims to support businesses in living up to the expectations of 76% of consumers*, who think companies should swiftly understand their needs. By implementing an advanced machine learning algorithm, the bots can understand customers' intents and provide a natural conversational flow that is more human-like than ever before.
Alongside the cutting-edge technology, the Bot-Squad seamlessly integrates with WhatsApp Business API, putting the client's needs front and centre.
By allowing customers to easily interact with companies that historically have been hard to reach due to scale, via an app they most commonly use every day, even the biggest of companies and enterprises can provide an automated yet highly personal customer experience.
"The WhatsApp Bot-Squad marks a new era in digital customer service," says Commbox's co-founder & CEO Eli Israelov. "We're excited to offer enterprises the most advanced AI features, allowing them to foresee their customers' needs and act wisely accordingly."
Commbox offers a holistic approach to customer interactions, creating a state-of-the-art customer experience.
The company, founded in 2013, is revolutionizing customer communication with its AI-powered omnichannel solution. Using the Commbox platform, companies and enterprises can provide a unified customer experience at the highest level while managing all customer interaction across all channels (website chatbots, messaging, emails, social media, etc.) in one smart inbox.
Commbox's mission is to pave the way for companies and enterprises worldwide to become autonomous without losing their quintessential human touch.
-Commbox is an official WhatsApp Business API Partner-
*Data source: https://bit.ly/3fqrEmF
Media Contact
Hadas Midbari, CommBox, +972 547325572, contact@commbox.io
SOURCE CommBox