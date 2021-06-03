RALEIGH, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SKEMA Business School, an international business education powerhouse with 9,000 students from 120 nationalities and 48,000 graduates in 145 countries, will produce a virtual graduation ceremony June 12.
Spanning the globe electronically, the live streaming celebrates 5,000+ graduates during three shows on five continents. "Welcome to Skemapolis for our 2021 Graduation Show," says Dean Alice Guilhon. "At Skemapolis, (rhymes with "Metropolis") our futuristic virtual city, each graduate will be connected via an individualized link and will see their profile showing up in the landscape of Skemapolis. Parents and friends can enjoy the show from any place in the world, delivered in both French and English."
The virtual production rivals current Hollywood movies or the latest multi-player videogames. Videos previewing the June 12 celebration can be seen here. Leon the SKAMELEON, the school's mascot, prepares for the ceremony here: https://twitter.com/skema_bs/status/1392410650912174084?s=21
"During this pandemic, it wasn't possible to hold in-person ceremonies in many countries for our students," says Dean Guilhon. "So we chose to create an event with the latest technologies from the film and computer industries, including 3-D images, to immerse our graduates into our imaginary world of Skemapolis, a city that brings together the best of the five continents where the SKEMA Business School has campuses."
From a green background studio, Dean Guilhon and Associate Dean of Programmes Patrice Houdayer, plus a duet of Franco-English speaking entertainers (2 professors from the school) will broadcast live.
Video segments produced especially for the show feature congratulations and advice from the faculty and staff, famous alumni such as Anthony Ledru, the freshly appointed CEO of Tiffany & Co., a 1995 SKEMA alumnus, giving inspirational speeches along with video about their experience. Other videos include students celebrating 'Life at SKEMA' from the seven campuses around the world.
Live walls and forums will be accessible during the whole show and allow participants to share their impressions, pictures, and memories.
For the media wishing to view the ceremonies June 12, please email Gisa Rollin, Development Director at the SKEMA Business School U.S. Campus in Raleigh, North Carolina
About SKEMA Business School: With 9,000 students of 120 nationalities and 48,000 graduates in 145 countries, SKEMA Business School is a global school which, through its research, its 50 teaching programmes, its international multi-site structure trains and educates the talents that 21st century businesses need. The school is now present on 7 sites: 3 campuses in France (Lille, SophiaAntipolis, Paris), 1 in China (Suzhou), 1 in the United States (Raleigh), 1 in Brazil (Belo Horizonte) and 1 in South Africa (Cape Town - Stellenbosch). SKEMA is multi-accredited - Equis, AACSB and EFMD Accredited EMBA. Its programs are recognized in France (Visa, Master Degree, RNCP, CGE label), as well as in the United States (licensing), Brazil (certificação) and China. http://www.skema.edu. Follow us on twitter: @SKEMA_BS
