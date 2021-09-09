NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vuukle today announced five new client wins and several key performance metrics related to the expansion of its fully-managed monetization workspace for publishers.
Among the company's new clients are international news media Euronews and International Business Times, and niche-market publishers The Phoblographer, ClutchPoints and Thesaurus.net.
Additionally, the monetization and engagement platform said it achieved a 200 percent year-over-year increase in revenue during the period ending second quarter of 2021, putting the advertising technology pioneer on a run-rate of $10 million in annual recurring revenue.
The company's founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, attributes the recent growth to both new publisher deals and the expansion of its technology and monetization offerings for current customers.
In the last three years, the company has quietly evolved its engagement tools and monetization technology into a fully-managed publisher workspace that has proven to increase revenue by 20 to 30 percent for small to midsize content publishers.
"We are proud to be a vital part of the constantly evolving advertising technology industry," said Mittal. "We continue to challenge the status quo and develop innovative ways to drive revenue for publishers while improving the ad experience for millions of users worldwide."
Publishers who work with Vuukle benefit from a unified workspace of content tools to increase ad revenue and audience interactions through reaction and sharing tools, AI-powered comment moderation and live analytics. "Working with Vuukle completely changed the way our readers interact with our content and has resulted in a 25 percent increase in revenue this year," said Chris Gampat, editor in chief at The Phoblographer.
"On average, our publishers generate a 10 percent user engagement CTR from Vuukle tools," said Mittal. "Publishers typically see ten times more engagement using tools like Vuukle's react and share bars, which have driven 30 million unique engagements in the past month alone."
Vuukle now generates six billion ad impressions and 30 million user interactions from 300 million monthly users across more than 400 sites, with more than 70 percent of the traffic generated from the US region.
About Vuukle
Founded in 2011 with a vision to fundamentally rethink audience interaction, Vuukle is a publisher workspace with tools to help content creators tap into a vocal audience, maximize ad revenue, improve site speed and increase audience interactions through reaction and sharing tools, AI-powered comment moderation and live analytics. With the help of Vuukle's monetization tools and unified workspace, publishers can easily view content, ad performance and more efficiently track and manage site activity. For more information, visit https://vuukle.com.
Media Contact
