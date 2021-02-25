NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commerce Canal, a New York based eCommerce and marketing agency has launched a number of advertising services for the Spotify Audience Network. Spotify recently began a beta test phase for advertisers in the US looking to advertise on Spotify Originals and Exclusives via the Spotify Ad Studio. Commerce Canal has been accepted to the beta program and has already begun serving advertisements to an available Spotify audience of over 345 million monthly active users worldwide. The offering will eventually extend to third-party podcasts in the future. Spotify allows the opportunity to target audio or video advertising within 22 markets using the following targeting criteria:
1. Country
2. Specific Location
3. Age
4. Gender
5. Interests
6. Real-time Contexts
7. Genres
"We are pleased to be a part of the beta phase for the most dominant force in streaming music and now podcasts worldwide. As Spotify further invests in podcasts and eventually opens up 3rd party podcasts for advertising, Commerce Canal brands will be involved. We believe every global brand must have podcasting and the Spotify Audience Network playing a role in their marketing arsenal," says Founder and CEO of Commerce Canal, Ryan Craver.
ABOUT COMMERCE CANAL:
Commerce Canal is a top-tier, global product agency and reseller, providing retail strategy, distribution, licensing and eCommerce services to over 50 brands (LEGO Wear, NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, New Balance, Hanes) worldwide. Distribution includes Amazon, Costco, Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Zappos and many others. Our mission is to showcase, protect and enhance our clients' products whether in brick and mortar stores or online.
