WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommonLit, the nonprofit online reading program that provides literacy resources for students around the world just launched CommonLit 360, a comprehensive digital reading curriculum offered free of charge to teachers.
The new CommonLit 360 Curriculum comes at a critical time, as schools are planning to reopen their doors after a year of hybrid learning and lost instructional time. The full 360 program is a packaged English Language Arts curriculum with an interactive digital experience for students – all freely available to educators. The curriculum materials are openly licensed so that educators can adapt the materials flexibly.
During the COVID pandemic, CommonLit quickly grew to become a staple of remote instruction nationally, with mentions from Bill Gates and support from Jack Dorsey. Over 75 percent of American public schools have accessed CommonLit's reading program.
"Our organization made history with this launch; CommonLit 360 is a digital-first curriculum – the first of its kind available for free," said Michelle Brown, CommonLit's founder and CEO and former teacher. "CommonLit 360 is our way of making teachers' jobs more sustainable while making English class more relevant to students."
Since its founding in 2013, CommonLit has built a digital library with over 2,500 engaging reading passages accompanied by interactive comprehension quizzes, annotation tools, and real-time progress monitoring dashboards for teachers. CommonLit also works internationally in Latin America and offers a full Spanish library.
During the COVID pandemic, which hit vulnerable students hardest, CommonLit helped millions of teachers and students navigate remote learning. Its appeal was extremely strong during the past year as a free digital tool. CommonLit is also mobile optimized and accessible with tools like one-click translation into 30 different languages, text to speech, Guided Reading Mode, and more.
About CommonLit
CommonLit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit education technology organization dedicated to closing persistent opportunity gaps in literacy instruction. The organization was founded in 2013; it is based in Washington, D.C.
To learn more about CommonLit visit http://www.commonlit.org. To support CommonLit's work with a charitable donation visit http://www.commonlit.org/donate.
