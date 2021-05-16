MIAMI, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The educational short TV program, Viewpoint, hosted by "The Parent Trap" actor Dennis Quaid, is gearing up with content providers to promote content featuring the essential role of community colleges. The program will showcase the stories of individuals positively impacted by their community college experiences alongside experts in the higher education arena.
Community colleges play a significant role in higher education in the U.S, with millions of students enrolling each year. Many individuals seek out community colleges to continue their education instead of traditional four-year universities and colleges due to their affordability. Tuition fees are typically lower by thousands of dollars than their four-year university counterparts, in addition to lower room and board costs.
Class loads are typically more flexible, ideal for students looking to ease their way into higher education or juggling a work-school balance. Also, many community colleges offer smaller class sizes, making it easier for students to receive more personal one-on-one time with instructors.
A community college education provides the foundation for numerous fields of study for countless students across the U.S. Viewpoint is excited to utilize its platform to communicate the role community colleges play in the lives of many. American actor Dennis Quaid will introduce the upcoming segment of Viewpoint, sharing the value of community college.
The educational short-form television program Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid is created for television stations. The show has accepted multiple Telly awards and is made possible by content creators and a crew of talented developers and producers.
